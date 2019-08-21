news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - Mr. Emmanuel Bruce-Attah, the President of Accra Academy Old Boys Association, has reiterated the Association’s determination to provide adequate housing facilities for the teaching staff of the school to enable Accra Academy to attract the best of teachers.

''Teachers are the greatest assets and ingredients of quality education and therefore you will have to provide or invest in good facilities, including accommodation, to attract the caliber of human resource that can take a school like Accra Academy to the highest level.''

Speaking at the recently held 18th Annual Accra Academy Homecoming ceremony, Mr. Bruce-Attah lamented that Accra Academy has recently lost some quality teachers to other schools due mainly to lack of accommodation on campus.

''Housing is a good prerequisite in attracting teachers since most of the time the prevailing conditions in schools turns to be irresistible attractions and benefits.''

He announced that the executives and all ‘Bleoobii’ had resolved to make accommodation a priority and hoped that by next year’s homecoming, a lot of progress would have made.

Mr Bruce-Attah said other projects in the pipeline include, support for the Endowment Fund, and the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Touching on the achievement of his administration, Mr. Bruce – Attah cited the amendment of the ‘Bleoobii’ Constitution, the formation of an Executive Council and the establishment of a Legacy fund.

He commended the Ladies Chapter, for making significant contributions to the school as well as the Old Students of St. Mary’s Senior High School (SMOGA) for joining in this year’s Homecoming.

This year’s gathering had been voted the biggest in the 18-year-Old Past Students activities, which brings together all former students around the globe to converge, network, show school pride, create new memories and have fun, whilst looking for an opportunity to identify a project to be undertaken for the Alma Mater.

