news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - As part of efforts to support sustainable change that will have an impact on the educational system, Academic City University College, has organized a day’s capacity building workshop for Heads and Counsellors of Senior High Schools.



The event on the theme: “Defining Future Ready,” brought together over 100 heads of schools, counsellors and teachers from top second cycle institutions across Africa.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Cyril Quansah-Quainoo, Public Relations Manager, Academic City University College, said the conference sought to provide the platform for teachers to understand and appreciate the importance of combining theories and hands-on experience in changing the landscape of teaching and learning.

It said with the aid of a Virtual Reality machine, participants experience a practical workshop on the topic ‘Bridging the Gap’ to inspire creativity and teamwork.

It said other workshops on Universal Learning and Communication, ACity Teaching Strategies, and Understanding the stakeholder helped to sharpen the teaching techniques of participants.

The statement quoted Professor Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City, as expressing the University’s commitment to partnering with relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of education for Africa’s development.

“Academia is very crucial in Africa’s exciting journey to industrialization. At Academic City, we are contributing to this effort by nurturing the next generation of leaders, focusing on experiential and unified learning, a degree of emotional intelligence and also helping them to understand the challenges of the real world,” it said.

The statement also quoted Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Informatics at Academic City as emphasizing the need for Ghana’s educational system to focus on preparing the younger generation for the jobs of the future.

“The jobs of the future will be driven by Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Biomedical and it is therefore important for education to mimic what is done in the real world,” it said.

GNA