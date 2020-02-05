news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA – The Academic City University College has initiated a nationwide campaign to educate young students on career choices, their relevance and benefits.



The campaign dubbed, “ACity Career Tour”, seeks to provide the necessary support and inspiration to Senior High School students throughout their life-long career journeys to be abreast of the evolving dynamics of the job market.

Mr Cyril Quansah-Quainoo, the Public Relations Manager, Academy City University College, in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the ‘ACity Career Tour’ Campaign kicked off at the Akosombo International School.

“A career involves a life-long process of development and this situation calls for preparing the younger generation by facilitating their access to information through all the phases of their careers,” he said.

Interacting with the students of Akosombo International School, Dr. Lucy Agyepong, the Dean of Engineering, said the Initiative would become a ‘one-stop shop’ of opportunities to them.

“I’m always excited to interact and help students who have no clue as to their career paths. It is, therefore, the goal of ACity Career Tour campaign to work and walk with them on the paths they choose,” she said.

Dr Linda Deigh, Dean of Business and Social Sciences, said the initiative would make a world of difference in the lives of the youth and facilitate national development.

Mr Julius Kog-Der, Headmaster of Akosombo International School, commended Academic City for the initiative, saying it was a laudable one.

“This is a great opportunity for my students to receive information about the future jobs and what programmes they can pursue to be relevant and valuable to the future job market,” he stated.

Academic City offers elite undergraduate degree programs in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts.

The University is offering an ‘early bird discount’ for the first 200 students for the September 2020 admissions.

GNA