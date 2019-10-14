news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - The Academic City College, a fast developing university with state-of-the-art facilities in Ghana, has held its third matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students.

The ceremony took place on the premises of the University at Haatso in Accra.

The President of the University, Dr. Fred McBagonluri, said the institution was pioneering new approaches to learning and teaching based on best global practices and also to increasing global footprints and impact through internationalization.

The President of the school added, they would develop a valued-added community that embraces and respects diversity and provide a safe environment for all to reach fullest potential.

He said the ACC’s aspirations were to encourage and sustain prominence in innovation and hands-on discovery and also to attract and support the most talented students and faculty.

“As the Institution develops and matures, we need to upgrade our quality assurance practices so as to ensure academic excellence. We have to strengthen our student evaluation of lecturers to improve our feedback mechanism and so enhance staff performance,” he said.

“Provision of course outlines by lecturers will encourage students to read more and prepare for classes. It will help students to determine whether set targets are being met.”

Speaking on internship, he said, management was committed to quality education and for the graduate to be competitive on the job market.

He said ACC had signed collaboratory agreements with Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Engineers without Borders Columbia University, University of Dayton, Millersville University, and Virginia Military Institute.

The College has also made progress in gaining exchange agreements with University of Arlington, TX, Saint Mary’s University, San Antonio, Central State University, School of Engineering Education, Virginia Polytechnic and State University.

Dr. McBagonluri urged the students to ask for help when the need arose and not to shy away, saying “The future is so bright be prepared because you will need sunglasses to walk through it.”

The ceremony also had in attendance representatives from affiliate of the University who took time to deliver statements from their respective institutions.

Prof. Kankam Boadu, a representative from the University of Cape Coast congratulated the students on making the right choice and taking a step in the right direction.

Students and parents were assured that they were in safe hands and should therefore harbour no fears as the University was being mentored by great institutions that have track records of success over the years.

He urged the students to reciprocate the gesture by exhibiting good academic performance.

In all, 48 students matriculated into the Academic City College. The university is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in the Central and Western Regions of Ghana respectively.

The University offers courses in Journalism and Mass Communication, Business Administration, Information Technology and Engineering.

GNA