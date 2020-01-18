news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Abutia – Tedeafenui (V/R), Jan. 18, GNA – Pencils of Promise (P.O.P) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has built a five-unit classroom block for the Abutia – Tedeafenui District Assembly Basic School in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The facility, fully furnished with staff offices, was funded by the late Joseph (Joe) Patanella of USA with support from Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, Member of Parliament for Ho West Constituency.

A KVIP toilet and urinal were also constructed as part of the project which also included a water system and a 28,000 litre water holding tank.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director of Pencils of Promise, said the inauguration of the five unit classroom block was to rededicate the project in memory of the late Joseph (Joe) Patanella of USA, who in 2013 through Pencils of Promise built a three unit classroom block (Kindergarten) for the School with a mechanised borehole for the School and the community last year.

He said the School would benefit from their support programmes including teacher support and the provision of teaching and learning materials.

Mr Gobah commended the community and other stakeholders for their commitment, which he said, urged the organisation to turn a four pavilion structure into a five unit classroom block.

He urged parents in the community to take advantage of the free education policy and good learning environment to educate their children.

“With this newly improved infrastructure, parents of Abutia - Tedeafenui have no excuse for not educating their children,” he said.

The Country Director urged the community to practice a maintenance culture and anxiously guard the facility against misuse by miscreants.

Mr Forgive Osbert Komla Segbedeku, Headmaster of the School, commended Pencils of Promise and other stakeholders for improving the school’s infrastructure from four pavilion structure to 5 unit classroom block saying this has doubled the pupil population.

Mr Edward George Boachie, Head of Supervision, Ghana Education Service (GES), Ho West District, commended Pencils of Promise for the initiative and contributions to the sector across the region.

He entreated parents to provide the basic needs for their wards to enable them study well.

GNA