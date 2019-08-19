news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug 19, GNA - Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, President of Accra Business School (ABS), says the institute’s focus is to produce job creators who would contribute to the economic development of the country and help reduce unemployment.

Speaking at the school's 7th congregation ceremony in Accra, Bishop Titi-Ofei congratulated the 160 students who made it through their rigorous graduation selection process.

He said one of the greatest needs of Ghana was to produce job creators who would not only set up businesses but persons who would acquire knowledge to help expand businesses of their employers.

''The greatest threat of democracy is disappointed expectation but for us at ABS we believe that for any democracy to survive it must move together with economic development and empowerment and for that to happen we need people who are job creators.

''So we set up ABS to create job creators, that is students who can create jobs that will go a long way in increasing income and reduce poverty,'' he stated.

Emeritus Professor Stephen Adei, a guest speaker at the graduation ceremony, applauded students for their achievements and entreated them to ''go out there to be men and women of integrity, lifelong learners and above all creative and innovative entrepreneurs.''

Professor Adei also shared Bishop Titi-Offei thoughts on producing job creators, said, ''The type of business education we need is one that imbues attitude of self-reliance; critical, innovative and strategic thinkers; one that makes people believe that they can start a multi-national company from the start with GHȼ1000 to GHȼ5000.''

Outstanding Ghanaian individuals were also conferred with Honorary Fellowships as well as alumni achievement award to successful past students.

The ABS is a prestigious Christian Business School, accredited to offer globally recognized postgraduate, undergraduate and professional programmes, and an affiliate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the Australian Institute of Business (AIB) Adelaide, Australia.

GNA