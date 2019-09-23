news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa (UWR), Sept. 23, GNA – About 500 students in Upper West Region who sat for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and qualified for admissions into Senior High Schools have had their computerised placement challenges resolved.



Mr Moomen Yussif, the Upper West Regional Coordinator for the Free Senior High School, who revealed this to the GNA in an interview in Wa, encouraged students who still had problems with their placements to approach his office for redress.

“We are treating people based on issues and not who you are or who you know, placements are done based on merit,” Mr Yussif said, adding that some students failed in either English or mathematics but still wanted to be placed.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) set up ten resolution centres across the country to address issues around this year’s school placement after some qualified BECE graduates could not be placed using the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

At the time the GNA visited the resolution centre in Wa by close of work on Friday, few students and parents were present.

Mr Yussif said his office was attending to only people who qualified for SHS but did not get placement, adding that the officials were not addressing issues of boarding or day students as options.

Meanwhile, Mr Christian Papinian Akateng, the Vice Principal, Academic, Wa Technical Institute, told the GNA during a visit to the school that about 514 students had so far been admitted into ten departments of the school.

Out of the number, 115 of them were females, while 151 students were admitted as day students, he said.

Mr Akateng said the number was expected to increase in subsequent days since admission was still in progress.

He said the school was prepared to admit more students but it was bedevilled with inadequate facilities, notably classrooms and dormitories to accommodate the growing student population.

The Wa Technical Institute offers programmes such as Electronics Engineering, Moto Vehicle Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Welding and Fabrication Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology, and Creative Art Technology.

It also prepare students on Wood Construction Technology, Building Construction Technology, Fashion Design Technology, Hospitality and Catering Management, Business Accounting and Business Information Technology.

GNA