news, story, article

Takoradi, Feb. 24, GNA - The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has deferred about 1000 students for non-payment of school fees and failure to register for the semester.



In a statement signed by the Registrar, Mr. Moses Mclean Abnory and copied to the GNA explained that, 826 students had their programmes deferred due to the failure to register for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.

He said, "It has always been mandatory for students to register for every semester as stipulated in section 10 of the students hand book".

Mr Abnory indicated that every students who failed to abide by that section was considered not a student and therefore could be withdrawn.

On payment of fees, the University Registrar said the amount was reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent upon a plea by the Student Representative Council (SRC) while the period of registration was also extended from 6 September to 26 September, 2019 to give enough room for all students to register.

The Registrar explained that students on the government loan fund, NGO, MP ,Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly scholarships, however, submitted their scholarship award letters for due diligence and were allowed to register.

He, however, refuted claims that the non-payment of loans by the loan fund was the cause of the deferment.

Mr Abnory indicated that some students were unable to register for the second semester because their data for the first semester was not captured in the students management system, stressing that, ‘’TTU has not deferred any student but they have deferred the programmes themselves’’.

GNA