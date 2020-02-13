news, story, article

By Kofi Mensah, Obuasi, GNA

Obuasi, (Ash), Feb. 13, GNA – The authorities of Christ the King Catholic Senior High School, at Obuasi, have called on government to resume work on the girls’ dormitory block, which had been abandoned since 2010.

Mr. James Brefo Assistant Headmaster (Administration) of the school who made the appeal, said the block which was being funded by the GETFUND, was to accommodate about 600 girls, who were currently renting rooms outside the school.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Obuasi, he said lack of accommodation was not only seriously affecting girls’ enrollment in the school, but academic work as well.

Mr Brefo said while parents were paying huge sums of money to rent accommodation for their wards, management was also struggling to control truancy and absenteeism, since most of the students lived in town.

He said the authorities had made several follow-ups to get work on the project to resume but to no avail.

“This project could have improved girls enrolment in the school if it has been completed”, he told the GNA at the school compound.

Mr. Richard Ellimah, Acting President of the Old Students Association appealed to the government to endeavour to complete the project and others, which had also been stalled, to help increase enrollment and improve discipline in the school.

GNA