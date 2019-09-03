news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Awudua (W/R), Sept. 3, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited has cut the sod for work to commence on a six-unit classroom block for Awudua Methodist Basic School in the Prestea Huni-Valley municipality.

The 600,000 cedis project is expected to be completed by Yaw Amu Construction Limited within four months.

During the handing over ceremony, Mr Stephen Asante Yamoah, acting Managing Director of AAIL, said in 2018, the chiefs and elders of Apinto Divisional Council appealed to the management of the company to assist in the rehabilitation of the Awudua Methodist Basic school which is in a deplorable state.

He said when the firm's engineers assessed the facility they urged management to put up a new edifice for the learners.

Mr Yamoah said 90 percent of their tenement is located on the Apinto Stool Land and they are happy to execute the project on the seat of Apinto.

He said the company is committed to working with all stakeholders to invest in the socio-economic development of the area and help make their communities vibrant.

Mr Mozart Kwaku Owuh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, said "though government is determined to develop the country it will need support from other institutions since it cannot do everything alone".

He expressed appreciation to AAIL for the project and assured the Mines that the assembly was committed to partner any individual or groups who would assist in the development of the municipality.

Mrs Mary Vida Koffie, Municipal Education Director, said she was optimistic the completion of the classroom block would improve teaching and learning in the area.

Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, Gyasehene of Apinto Divisional Council, said even though they have the Methodist and Catholic basic schools in Awudua they were not enough for their wards because of the increasing population.

The Apinto Gyasehene tasked the contractor to finish the project as scheduled to enable the learners utilize it in the coming academic year.

GNA