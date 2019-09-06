news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Aburi (E/R), Sept. 6, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES) will place about 490,000 qualified Senior High School students on school placement for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Professor Kwesi Opoku-Amankwa, the Director- General of GES, who announced this at a media briefing in Aburi, said according to the results submitted by West African Examination Council (WAEC) to GES, the total candidature for the BECE was 517,331.

He said out of this, a complete aggregate file of 514,215 was submitted and an outstanding data for 3116 results are yet to be submitted to the Service.

"By our predictions approximately 490,000 qualified students will be placed," he said.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa said the school placement has started and the portal would be opened to the students, parents and the public on the evening of Sunday, September 8, 2019.

The public could access the results thereafter by purchasing the voucher from vendors or with mobile money online and log onto: cssps.gov.GH or cssps.org.

They should then, click on "check on placement", enter the index number and the voucher code, access and print the placement form.

The Director-General said if a student is not automatically placed, they should access the self placement platform.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa said Face Dynamic Ventures, Ghana Post Company Limited, Swift Africa Logistics Limited, ARB Apex Bank Limited and Medollo and Gem Limited are the five authorised Pin Code vendors.

The GES, he said, has also established a call center to resolve issues arising from placement and it would be opened from Monday, September 9.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa urged the public to call the center on 030-700-7777 for redress.

WAEC released this year's BECE results on August 29 and subsequently the results to GES on August 31 to enable the Service commence the school placement process.

On reopening of SHS, Prof Opoku-Amankwa said the 2019/2020 academic year has begun with the return to school of students in Form Three.

He said it is important to note that this year marks the full cohort of the entire school made up of Free Senior High School Students.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa said the implications of every student in SHS enjoying the Free SHS programme of the Government should be obvious to all stakeholders.

"Management of GES is conscious of the implications of this development in the administration and management of the schools under this circumstances," he said.

"What it means is that it will require additional commitment and dedication from all stakeholders, mangers, administrators, teaching and non-teaching staff, students as well as parents/guardians."

Prof Opoku-Amankwa said: "It is the expectation of Management of GES that all stakeholders will work together and cooperate effectively to ensure successful management of the system".

The first years (Form One -Green Track) students are expected to re-open school on September 15 while those on the Gold Track will re-open on November 12, 2019.

Form Two Gold students will reopen school on October 15 and the Green Track will be expected to return to school on September 15, 2019, he added.

GNA