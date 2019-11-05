news, story, article

Sefwi-Adabokrom (W/N), Nov. 5, GNA - Four thousand, eight hundred and fifty eight pupils are currently benefiting from the School Feeding Programme in the Bia East district of the Western North Region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Richard Chebure, District Chief Executive, said the number of pupils in the district benefiting from the school feeding programme has increased from the previous 919 in four schools to 4, 858 in 15 schools in the last two and half years.

He indicated that the government would extend the programme to cover more basic schools especially those in rural areas to increase enrollment in the District.

The DCE commended the government for introducing the free Senior High School programme which he noted had reduce the financial burden on parents.

He said now parents rarely sold or used their cocoa farms as collateral for loans for their wards' education.

Mr Chebure advised the caterers to prepare nutritious meals for the children since a healthy meal ensured sound mind for academic performance.

He pledged that the Assembly would improve upon infrastructure in the area as various classroom blocks would be duly completed and handed over to the beneficiary communities to enhance teaching and learning.

