news, story, article

Accra, Mar. 12, GNA – The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has for the sixth consecutive year, presented a full scholarship to the 2019 overall best West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidate, Ms Melisa Abena Okyerewaa Amoah.



A statement issued by the UMB Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event took place in Accra during the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Distinction Awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony was to recognize and reward the best performing candidates in the 2019 WASSCE organized by the WAEC.

The statement said with this full educational scholarship, UMB would provide funding to cater for Ms Amoah’s tuition, accommodation and books for the entire duration of her course at the University of Ghana, Legon.

It said she also received a cash amount of One Thousand Ghana cedis (GHC1,000) on her UMB SpeedApp account, a brand new laptop and some branded gift items from UMB.

It said the second and third overall best candidates: Nana Adwoa Sereboo Agyemang and Ewurabena Esiboaba Cudjoe were each presented with brand new laptops, cash and UMB branded gift items.

Mr Benjamin Amenumey, UMB Chief Executive Officer in his remark, said : “This scholarship programme is much more than a corporate social responsibility initiative for us at UMB.”

“It is in fact a civic responsibility of helping build a great nation through education, which is the passport to a great future.”

He said as an indigenous bank, UMB would continue to empower the youth by encouraging them through such financial interventions, as he believes this would encourage parents to motivate their wards to excel in their respective courses in school for a better, brighter future.

Ms Amoah and her family expressed their gratitude to UMB for this kind gesture and entreated current second-cycle students, especially the final year students, to be diligent in their pursuit of excellence even beyond the classroom.

The statement said UMB officials led by the CEO; Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service; country and regional WAEC officials; Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, and many other dignitaries attended the event.

UMB Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services.

It opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions. UMB currently has 36 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, 1 UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator Centre, a vast network of ATMs and a convenient and innovative mobile banking application, the UMB SpeedApp.

GNA