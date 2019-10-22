news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, Oct. 22, GNA – A total of 105 students from some 20 tertiary institutions in the country have received financial supports totalling GH¢ 61, 000.00 from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, Mr. Benjamin Komla Kpodo for their education.



Each student received a cheque for GH¢ 600.00 for their school fees.

Last year, 200 students were given GH¢ 500.00 each.

Mr Kpodo said due to the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, the scholarship now focused on tertiary students.

He restated his commitment to education in the Ho Municipality, saying, “Education is the sword that cuts the chain of poverty and everything that is done in the area of education is of a great value to the society.”

The MP encouraged the beneficiaries to study and make the Municipality proud.

Mr. Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansah, Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, said scholarships were only partial supports to relief students and parents of some financial burden and asked them to make good use of the opportunity and come back to develop the Municipality.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education, in a speech read on her behalf commended the MP for the financial support to the students and called on parents to support their wards with basic needs in school.

“Education is a very important factor for both personal and national development, nevertheless, it is very expensive and requires all stakeholders to make their contributions towards its success” she said.

GNA