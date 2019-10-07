news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Olivia Ayeh, GNA



Fijai (WR), Oct. 7, GNA - Reverend Mrs. Elizabeth Akouko, the Sekondi/ Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education, has called on teachers to see the profession as a heavenly call to influence lives and generation positively.



She said, "If a doctor makes a mistake, it affects only one life but if a teacher poisons or teaches anyhow, such miseducation is passed on from generation to generation... And that is why I am saying that teaching is a calling and you need to prepare and give off you best both morally and academically. You are all Reverend Ministers".

The Metro Director of Education was speaking at the Shama Ahanta East Metro GNAT Awards 2019, which saw twelve individuals who had distinguished themselves in their chosen profession at Fijai in Sekondi in the Western Region awarded.

The ceremony was on the theme: "The Young Teacher; The Future of The Profession".

Mrs Akouko expressed her joy that the teachers were being internally celebrated for excellence.

She charged them to diligently keep on track the many souls that passed though their hands in the classrooms, as their contributions towards the development of society and the nation as a whole would not go unnoticed.

Mrs Rebecca Afiba Dadzie, the former Western Regional Director of Education who touched on the theme, tasked teachers particularly the younger ones to prepare well and position themselves for the task ahead of them.

"My young teachers, know that you are the future of the profession so prepare for the future with its diversified demands," she added.

She asked them to have attitude, values, morals, appearance and general behaviour that commanded respect in the profession.

The former Director also encouraged them to be abreast with technology, adding," prepare kids to compete in the global space where communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creative problem solving are the new basics. Also connect teaching to the needs of communities as economic problems creates instability, pushing schools to integrate health and social services with academic learning".

The Regional GNAT Chairman, Reverend Charles Kaku, urged the young teachers to be dedicated and continually avoid tendencies that could tarnish the image of the Profession.

The awardees were presented with certificates of merit.

GNA