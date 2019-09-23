news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Sept. 23, GNA – Professor Sharon Huttly, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Education, Lancaster University, has said the University was committed to producing the graduates Ghana and its neighbours need to grow economically.

“We are also committed to developing graduates to be inclusive socially and to bring lasting prosperity to all of their people in the years to come,” she said.

Prof. Huttly was speaking at the third undergraduate graduation of the Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) in Accra.

She said it may be thousands of miles from Lancaster to Accra but the bridge the University was building was strong and it would grow stronger.

At this year’s graduation 107 students were awarded Bachelor’s Degrees in Economics and International Relations, Politics and International Relations, Accounting and Finance, Computer Studies, Business Studies, Marketing, Psychology, and Law.

This cohort is the largest graduating cohort to date, with students from countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, Benin, Sierra Leone, Angola, Burundi, Ivory Coast, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Special awards were presented to outstanding students for their academic achievements with the Chancellor’s Medal going to Muhammad Kassim Balogun and Sharon Okai, for being the most meritorious students in the cohort.

The Yaw Busia Memorial Award was given to four outstanding Computer Science students while the Founders’ Award, which recognises the student(s) with value embodiment of Loyalty, Integrity, Attitude, Competence and Commitment, was presented to Peter Peregbakumo and Richard Alipui.

The Lancaster Award, acknowledging students’ extracurricular activities to enhance employability, was also presented to eight students.

In addition to the Foundation programme, Undergraduate programmes, and the two-year part-time Executive MBA, LUG is expanding its course offerings with the introduction of the MSc Management, expected to commence in October 2020.

Prof. Huttly said the LUG had a distinctive approach to education, focusing on helping its graduates to develop a creative approach to problem solving, an ethic of service, and the ability to meet the very considerable challenges that lay ahead of them.

Out of the over 120 UK universities, Lancaster University is consistently in the top 10 and was ranked Eighth in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020, where it was also adjudged the International University of the Year.

She said the University also received the UK Government’s Teaching Excellence Framework Gold Award for outstanding learning environment and delivering excellent employment outcomes for its students.

Mr Daniel Adkins, the Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Academic Group, Middle East, told the graduates that the “Group believes as Mandela did, that education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world”.

He said the Group, together with its partners, had dedicated themselves to establishing high quality educational institutions in Sub-Sharan Africa to develop the human capacity.

He said it was also to stem the brain drain from the Continent, and to provide education to enhance students’ ability to either secure employment or to establish their own businesses.

Lancaster University Ghana is a partnership between Lancaster University and Transnational Academic Group Ghana to provide a world-class degree in Ghana.

This is delivered by exceptional academic staff with outstanding student support, scholarships, and a family friendly experience.

Since its inauguration in 2013, the University has grown from 67 students to more than 500, with over 300 alumni from the Campus in Accra.

GNA