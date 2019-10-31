news, story, article

By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Ejisu (Ash), Oct 31, GNA – Madam Animah Achiaa, Ejisu Municipal Director of Education has charged teachers in the area to take advantage of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training programme being implemented by the government.

This would help equip them adequately to improve classroom outcomes.

She said the CPD had been introduced as one of the strategies to ensure the successful implementation of the new standard-based curriculum, which had been introduced at the kindergarten and the primary school levels.

It was also to improve teaching and learning outcomes in schools and also help improve the image of the teaching profession at the basic education level.

Madam Achiaa was speaking at the opening of the CPD training programme organized by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for primary and kindergarten teachers in the Municipality.

It was attended by 663 basic school teachers at all the circuit centres in the Municipality.

Madam Achiaa said the GES had formally adopted the CPD into its academic calendar to be held four times in a year, to allow facilitators upgrade themselves with the requisite knowledge and skills in the teaching profession.

She commended the teachers in the municipality for their commitment towards the implementation of the new standard curriculum and urged them to hold on to such spirit of dedication and hard work.

The training covered areas such as professional values and attitudes, professional knowledge and professional practice.

