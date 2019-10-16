news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 16, GNA – Mr Francis Patarr Yata, Headmaster of the Nkawie Senior High Technical School, has appealed to parents to desist from buying expensive mobile phones for their wards in the senior high schools.

He said though, android phones were good for research and other educational activities, the distraction they cause to students, was one of the major causes of examination failures.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Nkawie, Mr Yata pointed out that, the use of textbooks for research and study was far better in providing the right knowledge to students.

“The current widespread usage of mobile phones to access social media, was affecting the writing, spelling skills and grammar of most students, especially in the English language and there is the need for parents to support teachers to reverse this,” the Headmaster said.

Mr Yata said teachers would continue to work hard to provide quality education to children to support the government achieve the aim of promoting enlightened and literate citizens in the country.

GNA