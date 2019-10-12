news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Nyankpala (N/R), Oct. 12, GNA – Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has warned that no staff of the institution “has the right to trade grades for sex” and that no acts of sexual harassment will be condoned by the University.

He said “the University has a robust policy on sexual harassment to protect the interest of both staff and students” cautioning all staff not to take advantage of innocent but vulnerable students by exploiting them sexually.

Professor Teye said this in a speech read on his behalf during the matriculation of UDS’ students at its Nyankpala campus on Saturday.

Out of a total of 19,123 applicants, the University admitted 9,476 students to pursue various Diploma, undergraduate and graduate programmes at all its four campuses (Tamale, Nyankpala, Wa and Navrongo) for the 2019/2020 academic years.

Professor Teye’s comments sought to assure the University community and the country as a whole of UDS’ abhorrence to sexual harassment in the light of the airing of a documentary this week, which allegedly uncovered acts of sexual harassment involving two Lecturers at the University of Ghana.

He encouraged victims of sexual harassment at the University never to feel intimidated, and muster courage and go forward for the necessary support from the Management of the University, advising all students to be circumspect in their relationship with the opposite sex.

He further warned students against occult practices on campus and urged them to respect the rules and regulations of the University to avoid sanctions.

He assured the students that the University was doing everything possible to ensure sound academic activities at its campuses.

Professor Teye announced the creation of the Faculty of Communication and Cultural Studies located at Nyankpala Campus saying it would roll out innovative and demand driven academic programmes in the 2020/2021 academic year.

GNA