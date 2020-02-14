news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 14, GNA - Ghana Diaspora Women (GDW), a non-profit organization has stocked the Hohoe Municipal Library with 100 story books to improve and encourage the habit of reading in the Municipality.

Mrs. Marie Amoakwa-Boadu, Founder of GDW said the donation was to also help improve academic performance of school children especially the girls.

She said the oragnization's gesture was as a result of its interest and concern about girl-child education with the aim of getting more women at various levels of decision making.

Madam Patience Ganu, the Acting Hohoe Municipal Librarian who received the books expressed gratitude to the Ghana Diaspora Women for their support, while calling on stakeholders to emulate the gesture and help the library with books and computers.

Professor Margaret Kweku, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency on behalf of Madam Bernice Adiku Heloo, the Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) thanked the donors for the support.

GDW is a non-profit oraganisation that seeks to empower women and increase female participation in decision making processes.

