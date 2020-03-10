news, story, article

Accra, March 10, GNA - Professor Daniel Bediako, Vice Chancellor of the Valley View University (VVU), has called for a holistic character development of students rather than focusing on passing examinations.

He said education that did not focus on total character development was mere schooling and nothing more.

Education, he said, was a total transformation process that equipped students with academic excellence, skills and innovations, and character formation for nation building.

Prof. Bediako made these remarks at the matriculation ceremony of 1,152 students admitted to the school. The students comprised 126 post graduates and 1,026 undergraduate students.

The Vice Chancellor advised the students to study to become innovators and thinkers.

"Do not study just for the sake of examinations. Study to become thinkers and not mere reflectors of other men's thoughts," he said.

He said the world had reached a stage where critical thinking and innovation were needed to solve its problems, adding that, education had become relevant in this regard.

Prof. Bediako said it was the vision of the University to train students to be "problem solvers and solution bearers".

"We want our students to become innovative leaders, people with requisite knowledge and enterprising skills to respond to challenges and cares of today's society," he said.

He advised the students to be law abiding and act responsibly in all they did on campus.

Valley View University is a Seventh-day Adventist institution, currently, operating on three campuses Oyibi, the main campus in Accra, and satellite campuses in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Techiman in the Bono East Region.

