news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 8, GNA - The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in collaboration with the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) has launched the Youth in Export Programme (YiEP) at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The YiEP, dubbed: “Youth in Export for a Ghana Beyond Aid" is aimed at motivating the Ghanaian youth, especially the unemployed university graduates to venture into the export trade as an avenue for employment, income generation and gain sustainable livelihood.

Mr IKe Apau Gyasi the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the programme would help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

He said the youth who would be engaged in the programme, would go into horticultural crop production for export and produce raw materials to feed the district industries under the One District One Factory (1D1F).

He assured the GEPA that, the government through the YEA would ensure the success of the programme because it fitted into the government industrialization and job creation agenda.

Mr Gyasi appealed to the traditional authorities to release land to the youth who would be taking part in YiEP and all other youth interested in agricultural production and agribusiness.

He advised the youth, particularly the university graduates to stop looking for non-existing white-colour jobs and take full advantage of the YiEP and other youth agricultural programmes for a brighter future as exporters.

The Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Ms Afua Asabea Asare said YiEP is aimed at providing avenue for the youth to be mentored by experienced and accomplished producers in the horticultural sector.

She explained that, the export producers who would serve as mentors were strategically selected across the Eastern, Volta, Central and Greater Accra Regions and are experience in the production and export of pineapple and various types of vegetables.

The Gyasehene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Twumasi Adarkwa said the New Juaben Traditional Council was ready to support the youth who wanted to take advantage of the initiative.

He said agriculture was the backbone of the country and it needed young people especially the graduates to help Ghana to move with the rest of the world in agritech.

GNA