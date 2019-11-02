news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Accra Nov 2, GNA —The World Saving Day has been marked in Accra with emphasis on inculcating the habit of saving in children.

Organized by Sparkassenstiftung fur international Kooperation, the programme also sought to make children financially responsible as they journey into adulthood to take up national and community responsibilities.

The programme which was on the theme, ‘’Inculcating the savings culture in kids,’’ commemorated the annual World Savings Day which falls on the 31st of October.

In an address at the Kokomlemle Cluster of schools, the Sparkassenstiftung representative in Liberia, Mr. Baboucarr Jeng, observed that it was necessary for the children to believe in themselves.

Mr. Jeng said as every society was working towards creating a financially inclusive society, that drive would not be complete without inculcating the habit of saving, particularly the young people who were the future generation.

‘’Therefore inculcating the habit of savings at an early age would lead to a better and more secure future because the public financial system would be passed unto you,’’ he asserted.

A reprentative of the German Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Daniela Krieger, said the political priority of the German Development Corporation was targeted at five areas which were people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership.

“And that it is only together that we the people can guarantee a prosperous future for all of us, preserve our planet and secure peace for people,”he said.

Ms. Krieger informed that one of the key goals of German development cooperation with Ghana was to promote sustainable development in Ghana.

‘’Developing the economy is the prerequisite for creating jobs especially for young people, and therefore enabling the people to make a living and to contribute to society, ’according to her.

The Director of Pre-Tertiary Education, Madam Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah lauded organizers for the holistic programme, saying, ‘’And as you are aware we are touching on every important aspect of education so that when they join the world of work they would be well packaged to face the world.

They are making sure that they become responsible, self-reliant and self-sufficient, and this is the best time to inculcate all these values in them so they know the importance of savings.“

Sparkassenstiftung is a German development organization in Ghana working to promote the German Savings experience in financial institutions in developing and transition countries.

GNA