Accra, Jan. 31, GNA - Following renewed Turkish-Ghanaian commitments to boost bilateral trade, a delegation from Ghana in the construction, mining and building sector will participate in the World Construction Forum in Ankara, Turkey.



The international business forum and B2B Matchmaking event with investors, contractors and buyers from 41 countries is scheduled for April 15 and April 16, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

A statement issued in Accra by Firmus Advisory, a Trade Development, Research and Business Regulatory Compliance firm, said Bosphorus Expo & Gr Events would lead the Ghanaian delegation to meet with over 200 Turkish manufacturers, who would showcase construction, mining and energy/electric products.

It said the targeted Ghanaian Companies/sectors would include Building materials; Electrical materials and Equipment, Construction machinery, Equipment and spare parts; Construction chemicals and painting; Door, window, glazing and façade and Energy and lightning.

The rest would be ceramic and bathroom equipment; marble and natural stone; kitchen and wood; interior design materials; plumbing materials/Structural systems; landscaping; steel construction/Prefabricated building and scaffolding/frameworks.

The statement said Firmus Advisory had been engaged to promote and identify companies and individuals in the aforementioned sectors to participate in the event.

It said the firm was working with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Association of Ghana Industries to facilitate this mission.

It said as an international building construction event organiser in Africa, Bosphorus Expo & Gr Events has over the years organised 43 fairs, 14 purchasing delegations, 19 commercial delegation programmes, over 100 special foreign delegations and over 10,000 B2B bilateral business meetings.

