By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Bopa (W/N), Sept. 7, GNA - A total of 256 women in the Sefwi Akontombra District of the Western North Region have been trained in soap making to empower them to make a decent living.

The training programme, funded by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Amoah Yawson, was to provide vocational skills for the women, who are mostly cocoa and peasant farmers, to earn some income during the off-cocoa season.

Mr Yawson said he aimed at training more than a thousand women in the District, this year, and would introduce other modules, which would be of immense benefit to them.

He said the women would form groups and be given start-up capital of 500 Ghana cedis to enable them to produce on large scale to meet market demands.

Madam Agnes Dankwaa, who spoke on behalf of the women, commended the DCE for the training, which would help them earn some income during the off-season to support their families.

She pledged they would make good use of the skills acquired and the capital provided to enhance their wellbeing.

She encouraged women in communities that are yet to benefit to avail themselves for the training and appealed to non-governmental organisations to assist women in cocoa growing areas to better their lot.

They were drawn from Sampa, Congo, Dwenewoho Behu, Poba Jucntion, Nkwanta Kusikrom and Kotokyi communities.

