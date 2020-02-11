news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA - Women in Energy (WiE) Ghana, a platform that seeks to advance women’s leadership and participation in the energy sector, is set to be out-doored on Wednesday, February 12, in Accra.



The platform was borne out of the concern about the effects of the limited presence and participation of women in top leadership positions in the various operations along the value-chain of the energy sector.

A statement from the group said Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Deputy Minister of Energy, is the Guest of Honour, while the keynote speaker is Mr Kweku Awotwi, the Managing Director of Tullow Ghana Limited.

The highlight of the launch would be a thought-provoking discussion on the participation of women in the sector by experts including Ms Essie Anno Sackey; the Managing Director of PHI Century Ltd, and Mr Charles Darku, the Chairman of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber.

The launch would also provide an opportunity for the new WiE Board of Directors to be presented, namely Mrs Adelaide Addo-Fening - Chair; with Mrs Harriet Amissah-Arthur, Mrs Ivy Owusu, Mrs Linda Vasnani, Mr Charles Darku and Mr Theophilus Ahwireng as members.

The WiE Ghana would, in the next three years, embark on awareness creation for all stakeholders, conduct research on women’s contribution and value addition to the energy sector, and provide training and capacity development opportunities for women.

