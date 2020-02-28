news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu –Astanga, GNA



Beo Moshie (UE), Feb. 28, GNA - Women beneficiaries of the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme (RFJs) in the Bongo District have expressed gratitude to government for granting them the opportunity to improve on their livelihoods.

Madam Grace Alayine from Beo Moshie Daborin community in the Bongo District, Upper East Region, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, prayed government to ensure more women in the Region benefitted from the flagship programme, to improve their present living conditions.

Madam Alayine who received four ewes and a ram, was elated at the efficient and quick responding veterinary services supporting the programme and thanked monitors and supervisors of the programme for their services.

According to Madam Alayine, though one of her ewes died due to the weather conditions, she was sure that the remaining ones will live to provide offspring for others to benefit.

Her counterpart Lamisi Abasiba, from Zokor Tarongo also in the Bongo District who received the same number of sheep said the programme was very much needed and helpful to all beneficiaries as income earning opportunities for women in the Region were few.

She appealed for more support for women to enable them to earn income and support their families.

In all a total of 2,000 small ruminants were distributed to 277 small holder farmers made up of 158 males and 119 females in the District.

Meanwhile the regional allocation of birds included 2,500 cockerels and 3,000 guinea fowls.

All beneficiaries were educated on how to get good veterinary services for the animals.

Miss Esther Agumah, the Regional Livestock Officer, indicated that the first batch that received their share of ruminants in October last year had started receiving births and the second batch, distributed in December with most of the recipients coming from Bongo were yet to record births.

She urged beneficiaries to take good care of their livestock so that others yet to benefit would get the opportunity.

Offspring of the sheep would be given to other farmers to rear.

GNA