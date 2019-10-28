news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R) Oct. 28, GNA - Women and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the Krachi East District of the Oti region have undergone a day's training on the forthcoming referendum.

The workshop, which was organized by the Electoral Commission (EC) was aimed at sensitizing the participants on the importance of the referendum.

It also aimed at building the capacity of the female candidates and to educate Persons Living With Disability on sign language, illustrative, and pictorial educational materials.

Mr Lawrence Sarpong, Director of Administration, EC, Headquarters, said the Commission was making all the necessary efforts to ensure that Women and PLWDs participated fully in both District Level Election and the Referendum.

He said in order not to disenfranchised eligible voters who would have problem with their finger prints to be captured by verification device, the EC has put measures in place so they could be identified by their faces only on the Election Day.

Mr Sarpong said the inclusive participation and representation at all levels of decision-making processes was critical in deepening democracy and for rapid development.

Mr Sarpong said “it is a proven fact that diverse groups make better decisions, especially where it comes to task as challenging as representing the interests of citizens at all levels."

Mr. Nuhu Mahama, Oti Regional Director of the EC said his outfit would continue with the inclusive voter education and information directed at enhancing voters' awareness of the electoral processes and equipping them with knowledge on the processes.

It is also to increase the voters' understanding of Election Day activities, informing them of voting date and time and other related issues.

