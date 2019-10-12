news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA - Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has collaborated with AirtelTigo Money (ATM) to enable Ghanaians receive international money transfers through Western Union directly into AirtelTigo Money mobile wallets.



A statement issued in Accra by Mr Michael Sarpong Bruce, Head of Corporate Affairs, AirtelTigo said upon receiving money from their loved ones abroad, customers have the freedom to access funds in several ways.

It said they may use the funds to pay bills, top up airtime, or withdraw the money in local currency from over 80,000 AirtelTigo Money agents nationwide and partner banks.

Mr Murthy Chaganti, Acting Chief Executive Officer for AirtelTigo, said, “In line with our commitment to make life simple for Ghanaians, we are excited to collaborate with Western Union to allow our customers receive money from friends, family and others from various countries into their AirtelTigo Money wallets.”

“We will continue to introduce innovative mobile financial solutions and services to enable our customers to enjoy using their ATM wallet for all digital transactions,” he added.

Mr Mohamed Touhami El Ouazzani, the Head of Network - Africa, Western Union, said: “Our aim is to offer seamless money transfers for all. This means reaching out to customers across all channels including mobile.”

He said, “We are excited with this collaboration with AirtelTigo Money, delivering on our pledge to expand more digital and physical channels for money transfers to provide choice and more convenience for customers.”

GNA