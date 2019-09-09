news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, the Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana, (CBG) has said the Bank has laid the foundation for a world class bank to erect a structure, to be a monument for all time.



According to a statement from CBG to the Ghana News Agency it was at a thanksgiving service held to climax the first anniversary of the Bank.

CBG was formed to take over the operations of five banks whose licences were withdrawn because of liquidity challenges.

The statement said in record time, the Bank had stabilised its operations and integrated the staff and banking applications of all its 114 branches.

It also posted its first profit and significantly increased its visibility nationwide.

The thanksgiving celebration, the statement said, was therefore to show appreciation to God for the remarkable achievement and to also rally the Board, Management and Staff for greater success.

In an inspiring address, the Managing Director said the challenges the Bank faced and overcame in its first year of operation were enormous but added that “suffice to say that at every stage, we were motivated by the scale of the task ahead and a strong desire to justify the confidence placed in us,” the statement said.

He thanked the Board for its guidance and the Management and Staff for working together through the tough times.

Mr Addo explained that the thanksgiving service was important because the successes were not just by efficient planning and execution, but through an unshakable conviction that the Lord would guide them through the pitfalls, the statement said.

Nana Abrah-Appiah, the Board Chairman of CBG, according to the statement, said CBG evolved from the back of the pack to become a force to reckon within the industry.

He also congratulated the CBG team and called on all to commit to building and leaving a sustainable legacy for Ghana and generations to come.

The statement disclosed that the service was officiated by the immediate past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt who admonished the Management and Staff to go about their duties professionally.

He cautioned them to note that their work was beyond reproach, hence, the need for them not to repeat the mistakes that created the financial sector challenges.

The thanksgiving service, which came off on Sunday, at Burma Camp in Accra, was also used to honour over 20 staff of the bank with plaques, cash and souvenirs, the statement explained.

GNA