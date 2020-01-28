news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Jan. 28, GNA - Mr Anthony Dekagbe, the Head of Ho Small Tax Office (STO), has called for the establishment of more manufacturing centres in the Volta Region to boost economic development.

He said with the abundance of raw materials, the Region could witness a huge jump in economic growth if it ventured into material processing for both domestic consumption and for export.

Mr Dekagbe who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said aside increasing employment and its attendant reduction in crime and poverty, an industrialised Volta Region would generate more tax revenue to fund social intervention programmes.

“We need more manufacturing centres in Volta to end unemployment. Jobs would be provided for everybody, from cleaners to top management. The poverty level, and crime would be reduced,” he said.

He called on all and sundry to develop the entrepreneurial mindset and help mobilise resources towards the setting up of a vibrant production enclave in the Region.

He also advised those with business acumen in the Region to consider family enterprises and stressed that family business module drew strength from the bonds that bind, and had proven to stand the test of time, as well as challenging economic environments.

While urging businesses to honour their tax obligations, he added that the STO had the responsibility to help grow small businesses, and had committed to improving relationships with clients.

Mr Dekagbe said the STO was able to meet its revenue target for 2019, which he attributed to intensive public education in its catchment area and a rigorous national tax education campaign during the year.

He commended compliance officers for engaging business owners on daily basis and added that the Office was working on increasing voluntary compliance this year and beyond.

GNA