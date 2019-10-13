news, story, article

Dambai (O/R) Oct. 13, GNA - Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Paramount Chief of Krachi in the Oti Region has called on Government to construct a bridge over the Oti River to make the region easily accessible to investors.

He said a ferry alone could not boost economic activities in the region and that “a bridge spanning the Oti River would certainly open up the area to investors and equally make the Regional capital easily accessible.”

The paramount chief also asked for improvement in the services of the Volta Lake transport with speed boats to link Krachi to the Southern and Northern part of the country.

The Krachiwura made the appeal when he and his elders paid a courtesy call on Nana Owusu Yeboa, the Oti Regional Minister at his residence in Dambai.

He asked the Government to include Dambai - Kete Krachi - Banda truck roads as well as the tarring of the Krachi township roads to the on - going construction projects because they were key in boosting economic development of the area.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, who is also the President of the Krachi Traditional Council said his Traditional Council was the largest in the Region and urged government to consider citing the seat of the Regional House of chiefs in Krachi to facilitate development.

He also said though both Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru were surrounded by the Volta Lake, they lacked potable water and appealed to the government to add Kete Krachi and it's environs to the water treatment scheme being worked on.

Nana Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister told the chiefs that, government was determined to construct the bridge to provide relief to the people in the infant region for accelerated socio economic development.

He asked the chiefs to rally behind him and also share their experiences to accelerate development in the new Region.

