news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the programmes and policies being implemented by his administration have revived the Ghanaian economy and placed the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said contrary to the negative narratives espoused by the detractors of his governments, the flagship programmes of his administration, had began to bear fruits, leading to improved social well-being of citizens and the creation of a society of opportunities for all.

“Indeed, many were those who made disparaging remarks about our policies, and went as far as describing them as election gimmicks. However, by dint of hard work, we have implemented these flagship programmes, and we have begun to see their impacts throughout the country, with the overarching vision being to realise our vision of moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid,” he said.

The President said this when he opened the maiden "Ghana Results Fair" at the Accra International Conference in Accra.

The three-day event being held on the theme Delivering Results for our Citizens: A Work in Progress", is aimed at showcasing the impact of the implementation of the flagship programmes and polices of government.

It is also to promote inclusive engagement and interactions between the Public Sector and the citizenry to enhance evidence-based decision-making and accountability. 33 Ministries, Departments and Agencies are taking part in the event.

President Akufo-Addo said that his administration inherited a distressed economy, but with prudent economic management, and a focused implementation of sound polices, the country was put back on the path of growth.

He said the macroeconomic situation at the beginning of 2017, was a dire one, evidenced by a GDP growth of 3.6 per cent, fiscal deficit of 9.3 per cent, inflation at 15.4 percent, and a weak external reserves position.

“The banking sector was weighed down by a plethora of poorly capitalized, and weak and insolvent institutions, with potentially grave consequences for the entire financial system.

“Agricultural and industrial activities were down. Unemployment, especially of the youth, was widespread, against a background of low incomes and high prices,” he said, adding that distressing state of the economy was “enough to undermine the pledges we made in the 2016 Manifesto, the platform on which we won the election of 2016.”

The President disclosed that “One-District-One-Factory” policy had taken off successfully and that some 181 factories across the country were at different stages of completion.

He said currently, 58 factories, under the scheme, are functioning, with 26 more under construction, and a further 26 pipeline projects set to commence implementation by the first quarter of 2020.

President Akufo-Addo said in addition to the implementation of the automotive policy, and with the setting up of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and the Ghana Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GISDEC), “Ghana’s ’s Industrialisation Agenda would soon be realised.”

He said the Free Senior High School programe was successfully implemented, with some 1.2 million children, the highest enrollment of pupils in Senior High School in Ghana’s history, currently benefiting from the policy.

“The allowances of nursing and teacher trainees that were scrapped by the Mahama government have been restored, and the three hundred and seven (307) ambulances, that is 1-Ambulance-1-Constituency, will be commissioned by me on 28th January, 2020, for nationwide distribution,” he added.

The President disclosed that 100,000 graduates were employed through the Nation Builders’ Corps; 54,892 healthcare workers also employed; and 66,357 teachers had gotten jobs since he came into office in 2017.

He indicated that the “One-Village-One-Dam” programme, and the Zongo Development Fund and the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), are being pursued to stimulate job creation opportunities across the country.

“We have embraced the application of digital technology in the delivery of public services, like the paperless system at the ports, the mobile interoperability system, and the national digital addressing property system,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that owing to the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, Ghana would by 2022 be self-sufficient in the production of rice.

“We have also had two bumper years of produce, and, last year, we did not import, unlike in previous years, a single grain of maize. On the contrary, we are now a net exporter of food stuffs,” he added.

He also mentioned that as at Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the National Identification Authority registered over six million Ghanaians during the mass registration exercise commenced in April 29, 2019.

So far, 3.7 million identity cars have been issued.

The remaining cards are expected to be issued soon by the NIA.

President Akufo-Addo said although a lot were achieved by his government, there was a lot more work to be done to transform the country.

“Having achieved all these significant milestones, even in the midst of the difficulties we met, I am hopeful that the Ghanaian people would reward my party with another resounding victory in 2020.

“We will not be complacent, and we will work hard for victory, regardless of the fact that ‘One Good Term Deserves Another’. We need four more years to do more,” he said.

GNA