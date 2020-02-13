news, story, article

By P.K.Yankey, GNA



Dompim (W/R), Feb. 13, GNA – The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Wassa-East, Mr Wilson Arthur, has cut the sod for the construction of a rubber processing factory at Dompim in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region.

The project, being executed by the Natural Rubber Business (NARUBIZ) Company Ltd., is expected to be completed within six months by Nazak Construction Ltd.

When completed, it would be the third viable project under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative after the oil palm and quarry processing factories, expected to provide direct and indirect jobs to more than 100 people.

The DCE identified rubber as the fourth export cash crop in the District hence government’s support for such farmers to thrive to boost the local economy.

He said apart from the Free Senior High School programme, the 1D1F initiative was the next in terms of major projects earmarked by the Government to better the living conditions of Ghanaians.

He disclosed that a palm oil factory was in the offing and would come on stream by the end of the year and urged the youth to acquire the necessary skills to gain employment there.

Mr James[E1] Owusu-Koranteng, the Director of Communications, Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Owusu, the Managing Director, and Mr Kweku Kum, the Director of Finance and Administration of NARUBIZ Company Ltd, thanked the Assembly and all the regulatory bodies for the building permit to roll out the project.

Mr Owusu-Koranteng said the factory would create employment for the people, most of who were out-grower farmers within the locality.

He indicated the factory would earn the District foreign direct investment as the Company was poised to producing Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) for export and diversification.

He charged the contractor to speed up work on the project to pave way for development and better the living conditions of the people.

The Assembly Member for Dompim No.1, Mr Kingsford Kobina Ansah, expressed gratitude to the Government for the project adding that it would promote the economic well-being of the people.

He appealed to the contractor to operate in line with the local content policy by employing a sizeable number of youth and people within the catchment area.

GNA