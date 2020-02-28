news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Feb. 28, GNA - The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has announced the successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20” offshore pipeline from Badagry, Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.

“The internal inspection of the 569 km offshore pipeline was completed on Sunday February 23, 2020, almost one month ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 20, 2020,” a press statement signed by Kwasi Agyeman Prempeh, General Manager Corporatre Affairs, WAPCo, indicated.

It added that following the successful cleaning and inspection, WAPCo was resuming the transportation of gas to its customers in Benin, Togo and Ghana.

According to the statement, in Ghana, WAPCo was currently transporting natural gas to its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station adding that gas transportation to its Tema Regulating and Metering Station would commence after the completion of ongoing expansion works under the Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP) which is expected to be operational in March 2020.

It stated that a significant amount of data was successfully gathered during the inspection which would be analyzed to further provide critical insights and assurance of the overall integrity of the pipeline to support the company’s optimal operations.

The company expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support and indicated that it was better positioned with the completion of the pipeline cleaning and inspection exercise to offer reliable and improved service to its customers in Ghana, Togo and Benin in their effort to provide a greater access to affordable and reliable power for economic growth.

GNA