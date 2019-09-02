news, story, article

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Wa, Sept 2, GNA - The Wa Municipal Assembly has started implementing a multimillion development programme aimed at improving urban management and basic services in a move to lift the Municipality into a metropolitan status within five years.

Projects listed under the five-year Ghana Secondary City Support Programme (GSCSP) aided by the World Bank, cover construction of several economic and social infrastructures.

They include markets, lorry parks, abattoirs, health, education and recreational parks.

Briefing journalists about planned activities by the Wa Municipal Assembly to implement the plan, the Chief Executive, Alhaji Issahaku Moomin Tahiru, called for support and cooperation from the people to ensure successful completion of the projects.

He said implementation activities have started with stakeholder consultations ongoing for the construction of modern markets, Lorry Park, drainage systems, street lights, pedestrian walkways and bus stops among others.

“We have started stakeholder consultations with market groups, the GPRTU and other stakeholders,” he added: “An alternative place has been provided for the affected people in the market.”

He also assured the people that profiling of traders would be done and after the construction of the market space, everyone would be move back to their original places at no cost.

Alhaji Tahiru was optimistic that its successful completion would raise the image of Wa Municipality and also lift its current position to a metropolitan status as well as enhance rapid social and economic growth and development for improved living standards.

The GSCSP is a five-year programme that begins from 2019 to 2023 and is being financed through an IDA [International Development Association] credit of $100 million.

It is aimed at supporting government’s efforts to strengthen intergovernmental fiscal framework as well as enhance local public financial management and accountability.

About 25 Municipal Assemblies (MAs) would receive incentives to improve their performance as city managers under the scheme.

Each MA will receive an annual capacity support grant at a flat rate of $50,000.00 for three years and a maximum of $150,000.00.

Alhaji Tahiru enumerated seven major projects embarked for construction and completion by the year 2023.

He was hopeful that work would begin by October 2019 and assured the public that procurement processes would be concluded in six weeks to pave way for commencement of actual works.

The MA’s plan contains construction of 3.0 meter rectangular storm drain along Konta-Dobile new market stream, stretching about 5.9 kilometres in the municipal capital, Wa.

It also involves construction and surfacing of Dobile market to the new hospital link road with street lights, pedestrian walkways and bus stops.

There will be median strips, with street lights, pedestrian walkways and bus stops on the JJ Rawlings High Street and construction of one kilometre road from Dobile market to Mangu link road with street lights, pedestrian walkways and bus stops.

The plan covers construction of two-storey 120 unit market stores, persons with disability (PWDs) stairs, fire station, 50-capacity conference facility, two mechanised boreholes, 24 washrooms, six led street lights, 722m2 paved area with 225m2 car park at Fadama in Wa.

It will further encapsulates construction of two-storey 120 unit market stores, PWDs stairs, fire station, 50-capacity conference facility, two mechanised boreholes, 24 washrooms, six led street lights, 722m2 paved area with 22m2 car park at Wa.

Wa Municipal is located in the south-eastern part of the Upper West Region with a landmass of about 1,078km².

According to the 2010 population and housing census, its population stands at 107,214 with 52,996 males and 54,218 females.

GNA