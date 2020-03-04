news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - The secretariat of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), has officially opened the polls to allow the public to vote for the Product of the Year Category, the ultimate award of the event.



The product of the year category features beverages such as Club Beer, Alomo Bitters, Kpoo Keke, Verna Water, ABC Golden Larger Beer, Bel Active, Voltic among others.

According to a statement from the GBA committee, copied to the Ghana News Agency, the voting period which runs from March 2, to March 20, 2020 would give the public an opportunity to vote for their favourite product in the year under review.

Mr Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, organisers of the award, announcing the poll said: “The Committee had a very good week visiting the various companies during the Industry Tour. This tour is one of the activities which were introduced leading up to the 2019 awards night.

“The tour will assist the committee members to properly access the information which was provided by the companies during the entry process into Ghana Beverage Awards 2019. We have now officially opened the polls to allow the public to vote for their favourite beverage product.”

He said voting could be done either via the GBA website (www.ghanabeverageawards.com)

or via the USSD code *711*101# across all networks.

“We witnessed a very exciting voting period with the introduction of key influencers to increase votes by some beverage companies; this year, we look forward to even stiffer competition,” he said.

Mr Boateng urged all consumers and the public to vote massively for their preferred beverage to win.

This year’s Ghana Beverage Award (GBA) on the theme, “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry” has introduced two new categories - Local Beverage Advertisement of the Year and International Liqueur of the Year.

The new categories, the statement said, was to acknowledge feedback from stakeholders, particularly consumers who had been instrumental in the nominations phase.

The Awards ceremony has the Food Research Institute under Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ghana Tourism Authority, Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana as supporting partners.

The award ceremony is slated for March 27, 2020 at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.

GNA