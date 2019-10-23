news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah/Christabella Arko, GNA

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The 2019 Volta Trade, Investment and Cultural Fair aimed at opening the region up for investment is scheduled to take place from November 28 through to December 8, in Ho.

The Fair, which is expected to attract 2,000 visitors and about 200 local and foreign exhibitors, will be on the theme, “Sustainable Investment and Industrial Growth through Trade Promotion.”

It is also to promote agriculture, food production, agro-based industries, and tourism as well as unearth suitable areas and potentials for local to foreign investment.

Speaking at the national launch in Accra on Thursday, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said investing in industrialization was the surest way to grow the private sector and open up the region for rapid development and charged the natives to get involved.

The initiative, which will under the patronage of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, will feature business-to-business meetings, technical sessions and match-makings.

Dr. Letsa said it would help foster partnership and synergy between Volta Region and grow the local economies of the Region as well as reduce poverty.

He asked local exhibitors to pay attention to packaging and promote made in Ghana products, assuring that incubator platforms would be made available to assist small and medium scale businesses to meet international standards.

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry said due to the industrial potential of the region, the government had prioritised establishing of a single-product industrial enclaves and common-nation industrial parks to offer flexibility to investors.

He noted that government was establishing industrial parks in each of the 16 regions of Ghana, as part of its industralisation agenda and also help save investors from the problems associated with land acquisition, business permits and licences when setting up in the country.

Mr Ahenkorah said of the 57 commissioned factories under the one-district-one-factory project, two had been cited in Ho and Hohoe in the Volta Region.

He said there were other five that were in the process of being processed to be commissioned soon.

The Minister said, the government in its bid to attract investment had profiled all regions and their resources to pitch it to investors.

