By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Amedzofe (VR), Oct. 01, GNA - The Volta Trade and Investment Fair, under the auspices of the Volta and Oti Regional Coordinating Councils is expected to attract more than 2000 visitors, investors, entrepreneurs and over 200 local and international exhibitors in Ho.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who said this noted that the fair, scheduled for November 25 to December 08, this year, would serve as a platform to showcase the tourist potentials and sites of the two Regions in one package.

The Regional Minister, at the 2019 United Nations World Tourism Day celebration at Amedzofe on the theme: "Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All" said, drivers of the tourism industry were varied and needed to be explored for the benefit of the nation.

He said though the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture was mandated to promote sustainable tourism, without the support of key stakeholders including local Assemblies, traditional authorities, Non-Governmental Organizations, and communities among others that could not be achieved and asked them to get on board.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West, said though Ho West District was blessed with untapped tourism potential, there were hurdles to overcome.

He said bad road network to some major tourist sites, inadequate lodging facilities and absence of private sector participation were some challenges to the success of tourism in the District.

Mr Bedzrah implored government to make tourism one of its flagship programmes so the nation could leverage on it.

Government is working on synchronising all tourists’ sites under the management of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture by exploring private public financing module.

This year's week-long celebration in the Volta region featured a health screening event, candle light procession and bonfire, symposium, cultural performance competition, food bazaar and chiefs durbar.

There were also street jams, all at Amedzofe, the site for this year's Regional Tourism Day.

