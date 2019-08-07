news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - Vodafone has partnered Women in STEM-Ghana, to inspire young women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at a Girls camp in the Ashanti region.



According to a statement from Vodafone to the Ghana News Agency, the programme formed part of an annual empowerment platform for Girls from 20 Senior High School Girls.

A total of 200 students selected from the Bono, Ahafo and Ashanti Regions took part in the camp session which was a collaboration between Vodafone and the Office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to the statement, Ms Angela Mensah-Poku, the Director of Digital Transformation and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana said: “Pursuing STEM subjects is crucial for sustainable development and the key to prosperity is for women to be interested and involved in driving this momentum.”

“The achievement of some of the key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) require an active demonstration of the power of STEM education to make a difference.

“Today I urge you to know what you want, believe in yourself and embrace technology as it’s the future and the ultimate difference between winning and losing in this modern age,” she added.

Mr Ibok Oduro, Professor of Post-Harvest Technology at the Food Science Technology Department, KNUST, according to the statement, said a step was taken to include students from less endowed schools but with tremendous potential to shine brightly in STEM programmes.

The programme has several components including digital coding and mentorship sessions to equip the girls with the requisite skills and confidence to embrace the digital future with confidence and optimism, the statement said.

GNA