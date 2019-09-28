news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – Vodafone’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises’ (SMEs) Masterclass, a capacity-building programme for SMEs, would run from Thursday, October 4 to Saturday December 15, 2019, Mr Alfred Nkrow, the Director of Vodafone Business, has announced.

Mr Nkrow said the SMEs Masterclass, which is part of Vodafone’s commitment to develop the potential and capacity of SMEs, would treat modules such as Corporate Governance, Social Media and Digital Selling, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Growth, Financial Management and Negotiation & Supply Chain Strategy.

Mr Nkrow made this known to players in the SMEs at the “Vodafone SMEGA 18” held in Accra.

SMEGA is SME Ghana Awards and SMEGA 18 is the sixth edition sponsored by Vodafone Ghana to honour and appreciate entrepreneurs whose operations had contributed significantly towards the promotion of socio-economic development in the country.

The Director explained that lecturers with international reputation, would teach entrepreneurs in the Masterclass.

“I hope the participating companies will enjoy rare insights and guidance to continue affecting their spheres of influence in the country,” he said.

Mr Alan Kyeremateng, the Minister of Trade and Industry in a speech delivered on his behalf, commended Vodafone and its co-organisers for honouring SMEs, as they played a crucial role in facilitating economic growth.

SMEs, he emphasized, were responsible for creating jobs for a big percent of the population and contributed massively to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

He said government had put measures in place to create a friendly environment for businesses to thrive.

Mr Kyeremateng said Ghana was fortunate to host the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and Area and urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity and harness the benefits to trade their products and services to other parts of the world.

SMEGA 18 rewarded SMEs under various categories including SMEGA Entrepreneurship Discovery Award won by Jilfa Trends, Rising Star Award won by Spark Food and Beverages, Service Sector Education Award won by MBA Mode Ghana Limited, and Service Sector Financial Institution Award won by Summit Vision Microfinance.

Other categories were Trades Sector Textiles and Clothing won by MBA Mode Ghana, Trade Sector Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics obtained by Aide Chemist Limited, Agri Products won by Greencesta Ventures & Consulting Limited, and Media Reportage Award given to Biz Trends Show.

Other supporting sponsors of SMEGA 18 were Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Activa International Insurance, Food IOI, GS1 Ghana, Firmus Advisory, PUM Netherlands Senior Experts, Kipindi Business Consult, MassMuv Travel and Transport Services, Vista Consults Limited, and Besiaba’s Brew.

