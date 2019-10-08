news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Vodafone Ghana has launched October as a “Care Month” with a host of activities to engage its customer base and lead by example in highlighting the importance of the customer to its business.



According to a statement from Vodafone to the Ghana News Agency, with a brand promise of providing an exciting future for its customers, Vodafone was on course to becoming the digital telcommunication of choice in Ghana.

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, according to the statement, led by example on Monday when she interacted with customers from various walks of life at the company’s Cantonments Retail shop.

Her presence meant a great deal to the customers, who engaged her for close to two hours and she distributed gifts in the form of e-top ups to them, the statement said.

Mrs Obo-Nai said: “It was exciting to engage the people who guarantee the sustainability of our business. Our customers are the reason we exist and we should never take them for granted. We have a well packaged line up of activities to make this month special for our customers."

The statement disclosed that Vodafone’s customers across the country stood the chance of receiving airtime, Vodafone cash rewards, hampers and other exciting prizes beginning October 7, 2019, as part of the programme.

GNA