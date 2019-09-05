news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - Vodafone Ghana has dedicated September as a month to enhance the growth and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by introducing initiatives to enhance their activities.



Throughout the month, Vodafone would help the SMEs to become digitally transformative across all levels of their operations.

A statement from the Company to the Ghana News Agency said it had outlined a number of activities to engage, excite and reward customers and contribute to the growth of their businesses.

The activities include SME market storms across key regions, trade festivals and unique capacity-building programmes to equip ‘Makola’ Market traders with business skills.

In partnership with the China Europe International Business Schools, Vodafone would organise a Masterclass programme for chief executive officers and other senior managers of selected SMEs during the month.

“The high-noon of the month-long celebration will be the annual SME Ghana Awards (SMEGA) where outstanding enterprises and individuals will be rewarded and celebrated,” the statement said.

It quoted Mrs Patricia Obi-Nai, the Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, as saying: “Our leadership in the SME space reaches its peak every year in September when we engage them across all channels through various events and programmes.”

“We believe that SMEs have the power to succeed if they are equipped with what they need to connect, grow and prosper in their businesses through reliable relationships and partnerships.”

Over the years Vodafone had achieved tremendous success from supporting many SMEs, of which the outcomes had served as inspiration to reach out to many more businesses whilst creating an exciting future for customers.

The statement said there was no doubt that SMEs remained the key drivers of the Ghanaian economy and contributed more than 70 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product.

It said SMEs were, therefore, very significant for an economy aiming to reach higher middle income status.

However, in spite of their potential, they continued to lack digital resources that would take them to the next level and Vodafone would continue to take leadership to transform and maximize their digital potential, the statement said.

It said SMEs could find out more about this campaign by dialing 0800 10000 or visit any of the retail shops.

GNA