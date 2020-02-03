news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - Vodafone Ghana has rewarded the first quarter winner of its “Live your Life” promotion with a serviced plot at Appolonia City.



A statement from Vodafone to the Ghana News Agency explained that the Live your Life promotion, an SMS subscription-based promotion, allows subscribers to accumulate points by answering multiple-choice questions with the chance of winning exciting prizes, such as mobile phones and airtime, in weekly and monthly draws.

At the end of each quarter, the customer with the highest number of points walks away with an amazing prize.

Ms Bintu Haruna, the winner, expressed her excitement when pronounced the winner at the Vodafone Head Office, saying: “I am delighted to win a plot of land at Appolonia City. It is beyond my imagination! I kept texting to the short code and was not sure whether I would win anything. Vodafone promotions are real, and I urge people to participate anytime they launch new promotions.’’

The statement said, speaking at the prize presentation, Nana Okraku, VAS and New Product Development Manager, Vodafone Ghana said: “Live your Life promotion is a demonstration of our commitment to giving our customers the very best. At Vodafone, we believe in giving life-changing rewards to our customers and a serviced plot at Appolonia City serves that purpose.

“We urge customers to take advantage of this campaign by dialling *570# to win any of the amazing prizes which include an ultimate prize of GH¢100,000.’’

Mr Matthew Ansah, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Appolonia City, commended Vodafone Ghana for the partnership.

He said: “Owning a property is everyone’s dream, and it’s exciting to collaborate with the telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana to reward lucky winners with a well-planned city and to give participants the opportunities to be land owners.

“We thank Vodafone Ghana for this partnership and look forward to giving joy to more people in the future. Welcome to Appolonia City family Ms. Haruna.”

GNA