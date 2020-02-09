news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 09, GNA - Vodafone Ghana is offering free 1GB data to first-time users of its innovative self-care mobile application, “My Vodafone App” as part of its efforts to reaffirm Vodafone’s commitment to provide customers unbeatable value.



The first-time users instantly receive the free 1GB data after successfully downloading and registering their details on the revamped mobile app, which is available on both Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

The free 1GB data offer is certainly a true reflection of Vodafone’s reputation as a leader in innovation and its determination to enrich the lives of customers across various channels, including its digital customer experience platforms, a statement from Vodafone to the Ghana News Agency has said.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms Angela Mensah Poku, the Director of Digital and Customer Operations said: “This offer is our special way of welcoming customers to My Vodafone App. The app also offers customers exclusive rewards including data and voice minutes as well as special prizes through weekly and monthly promotions.

“Our continuous use of innovative technology in ways that truly put the customer first and more importantly, deliver high customer satisfaction, remains our strategic differentiator.”

The statement explained that customers now had an unprecedented appetite for speed, flexibility, reliability and convenience, an effect that proved that Vodafone had achieved its purpose with the App.

My Vodafone App combines all physical Vodafone customer touchpoints and queries into one place to make engagement with the company much easier.

It allows customers to access Vodafone’s fantastic products and services, Vodafone Cash and store locator. They are also able to manage multiple accounts in one place and accelerate fault reporting whilst using app, which empowers them to do more.

GNA