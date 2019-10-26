news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Vodafone Ghana has partnered Hollard Insurance, to launch a revolutionary product of insurance policy for agents in the mobile money space in West Africa.

For the first time, Vodafone Cash agents would be insured against robbery and theft, in line with a commitment to ensure their security and wellbeing across the country.

The product, which addresses a major pain point of agents, is fully funded by Vodafone Cash on behalf its agents and underwritten by Hollard Ghana.

The offer implies that agents do not need to pay any monthly premium to qualify or keep the insurance cover active.

The scheme has two packages, “Money Insurance” and “Life Assurance.”

Under the Money Insurance package, an agent could claim up to GH¢ 5,000.00 twice in a year, should they fall victim to robbery.

The second package, offers the agent a GH¢10,000.00 life assurance cover, in the unfortunate event of loss of life.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mr Martison Obeng-Agyei, the Head of Vodafone Cash, said the telecommunication company was excited to introduce the product for its agents.

“We do understand the risk associated with the work our agents do and we want them to confidently operate in a secured environment,” he said.

The unique product, he said, was also a direct response to calls from the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana and key stakeholders within the mobile money ecosystem.

Mr Obeng-Agyei said since the inception of mobile money services in the country, there has been a myriad of robbery cases, where the victims were often left wounded or in conditions that required immediate medical attention.

The product is expected to transform the industry and become the benchmark.

Mr Daniel Boi Addo, the Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, said the purpose of the company was to enable more people to create and secure a better future.

Their partnership with Vodafone, he said, would provide agents with the freedom to operate with ease; knowing that they are insured.

In case of an unfortunate event, Hollard will indemnify the agents to reduce the impact to their business and ensure continuity, he said.

Mr Addo said ‘insurance’ is an instrument for social good and an enabler of progress.

“Our strong belief is that we can courageously pursue a better way by mitigating potential crisis to empower people to take the risks necessary to progress as a society,” he said

To achieve exceptional, sustainable and inclusive growth, Hollard Ghana, as a group, aims to be a catalyst for positive and enduring change.

“To Vodafone, we say thank you for partnering with us and your agents to deliver a win on all sides,” he said.

