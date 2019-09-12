news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Vodafone Ghana has embarked on a nationwide market tour to engage customers in selected regions across the country to modified products of Vodafone Enterprise Unit.



The tour was forms part of activities marking the month of September as the Vodafone Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) month.

A statement from Vodafone to the Ghana News Agency explained that the Telecom Company’s support for SMEs had been an integral part of its strategy of creating an exciting future for its customers and stakeholders.

The SMEs, the statement said, remained a major contributor to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product and employs a substantial number of the Ghanaian workforce.

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana reiterated Vodafone’s commitment to transforming SMEs and maximizing their digital potential, the statement said.

“The Market storm reflects our unwavering support for SMEs in Ghana. At Vodafone, we believe that empowering and enabling SMEs will improve productivity and agility, which will ultimately contribute to Ghana’s economic development,” she said.

Mrs Obo-Nai gave an assurance that Vodafone’s enterprise unit, Vodafone Business, would continue to offer SMEs with innovative solutions to build and connect to the thriving ecosystem, the statement said.

“We shall also continue to empower SME owners to experience a digital transformation across all levels of their operations,” she added.

The statement disclosed that Vodafone had already visited the Western, Bono and the Greater Accra regions under the initiative.

SMEs could find out more about the ongoing SME campaign by visiting any Vodafone’s retail shops, the statement said.

GNA