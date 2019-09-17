news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA – Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, has advocated for collaboration of stakeholders in the business environment to support women entrepreneurs to grow.



Chairing the Launch of the Association of Ghana Industries’ ‘’Women in Business Group’’ in Accra, Mrs Obo-Nai said despite the recognition of the impact of women globally, issues of inequality still existed in many businesses in Africa, with Ghana not an exception.

“Addressing gaps in gender diversity in business is essential in the fight against poverty and under-development,” a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday quoted her as saying.

The AGI Women in Business Group is a platform set up by the Association of Ghana Industries to empower and equip women with the right skills, policies and network to contribute effectively towards Ghana’s socio-economic development.

Mrs Obo-Nai said the thought in some quarters that diversity and gender equity issues must be saved for the back burner was unfortunate.

She explained that men and women together were a force to reckon with, particularly when they collaborated for a common good.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady and Guest of Honour at the event, noted that a lot more needed to be done to provide access to finance for women in business.

She charged them to be more proactive and strategic in navigating the digital age.

Over the years Vodafone had continually displayed leadership in diversity and inclusion.

The statement said the company recently launched an initiative with the United Nations Development Programme, dubbed: “Bringing the Informal to the Formal,” to equip 1,500 women in small enterprises in the Upper East Region with financial and business skills to improve upon their lot.

The project is expected to indirectly benefit close to 10,000 people in the Region.

GNA