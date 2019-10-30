news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Vivo Energy Ghana has held its annual Safety Day across the company’s outlets nationwide, reinforcing the importance of health, safety, security and environment (HSSE), particularly at workplaces and homes.



The Safety Day, instituted by the oil company, is an opportunity for employees and contractors at the leading pan-African distributor and retailer of Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants to refocus on the importance of safety.

The event was on the theme: “Safety: Why it matters to me” and involved employees, contractors and partners who gave personal testimonies about why safety mattered to them.

Mrs Shirley Tony Kum, Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, who said this in a statement copied to the GNA on Wednesday noted that, the day was also marked with other public activities.

These included Town hall meetings, safety education courses, on-site safety inspections and team quizzes.

“The company’s ultimate ambition is to achieve a world-class safety culture, where HSSE is fully integrated into the ways of working for all parties at Vivo Energy,” she said.

Grant Bairstow, Head of HSSE for Vivo Energy Group was quoted as saying: “Safety is an integral and essential part of everything we do at Vivo Energy and remains an absolute priority across the business for our staff and contractors”.

“Whilst safety is embedded across the company our annual Safety Day provides a moment for all our teams to stop; reflect on why safety matters to them, and ensure we are doing everything we can to achieve our aim of ‘Goal Zero’ – no harm to people and minimising our impact on the environment”.

In Ghana, Vivo Energy employees and contractors engaged in a retail and contractor sites inspections, crisis simulation, town hall meetings and school road safety programme to highlight the importance of safety. The company’s Managing Director Mr Ben Hassan Ouattara encouraged staff to uphold high safety standards at the workplace, home and everywhere they found themselves.

Bairstow added: “Vivo Energy has a very strong safety record, but we can always do more and we must never become complacent.

“We have successfully adopted a proactive culture of safety and are proud of our strong Total Recordable Case Frequency of 0.19 incidents per million exposure hours in 2018.

“We continue to work hard to achieve our HSSE goals in order to make continued progress to become Africa’s most respected energy business.”

