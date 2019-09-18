news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Asikuma (E/R), Sept. 18, GNA - The assembly member for the Asikuma Electoral Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region has called on investors to visit the area as there abound many opportunities.

Mr Francis Effah said there are business opportunities for agriculture, agro mechanization, aquaculture and water project (irrigation).

He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Asikuma in the Eastern Region.

Mr Effah there are available land-sites for development projects that would help enhance the living conditions of the people.

He said by investing in the area, many unemployed youths would find jobs and this would help decongest the metropolitan and municipal assemblies.

Mr Effah said the chiefs and land owners are prepared to release parcels of land to any prospective investor.

